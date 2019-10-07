Alice Frame Patrick, 91, of Palm Harbor, Florida, formerly of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Angels Senior Living in Dunedin, Florida.
Alice was born in 1928, in Spring Hill, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Edith Frame. Alice worked for the Postal Service as rural mail carrier in Winchester, Virginia where she lived most of her adult life before retiring with her husband to Florida. After moving to Florida, she worked in Marketing support for an insurance company. Alice was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and a devoted member. She was also a Path Finder Leader for the youth group. She was an expert at crocheting, loved her flower gardens and going camping. Alice was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team. Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Nanny), great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, and a friend to so many. Her arms were always open.
Her husband, Cecil Ray Patrick whom she married in 1945 in Winchester, Virginia preceded her in death in 2003.
Alice is survived by daughters, Rebecca Irene Harlow, (Michael) of Woodstock, Virginia, Brenda Leigh Orndorff of Stephens City, Virginia and Mary Virginia Hoffman of Leland, North Carolina; sons, William Thomas Patrick (Bonnie) of Palm Harbor, Florida, Eugene Ray Patrick of New Hope, Virginia and Richard Todd Kelchner (Pamela) of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Christopher Kelly Patrick (Rose), Regina Alice Lowther (Randy Perrell), Michael Keith Williams (Kathy), Stephanie Lamarr Harper, Rachele Marie Orsini-McGruder (Robert), Brian Keith Patrick (Yelena), Joseph Michael Orsini (Caitlin), Jeffrey Smith, April Fulk (Daniel), Heather Lynn Crawford (Chandler), and Dallas Michael Hoffman; 22 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Grace Lewis, Dorothy Huffman, Mary Sinkoski and B.J. Frame; brothers, Lawrence Frame, Grafton Frame and Charles Frame.
Along with her husband she is preceded in death by a son, Stephen Wayne Patrick; grandchildren, Christopher Craig Riley (Ericka Lynn Schroader); sisters, Virginia Frame, Ruth Frame Sharp and Macel Frame Robinson; and a brother, Ira Lowell Frame.
The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Apostle Teresa Sharp officiating. Interment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.