Alice Kathleen Lake, 96, of Winchester, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Alice was born on July 5, 1923 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Maurice W. and Elizabeth C. Lake. She was an active member of Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church since 1932 and a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1942. Alice retired as Branch Manager of the Apple Valley Branch of First Union National Bank after 26 years of service. She loved to travel worldwide and lived in Germany for a year.
Surviving is one sister, Shirley Lake Hinson (Elton) of Winchester, Virginia and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by eight brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Reverend Dr. Charles Franks officiating. Interment will be private. A reception will follow the service at Omps Reception Center, South Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church, 446 Highland Avenue, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
