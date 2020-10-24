Alice Lee Williamson, 66, of Stephenson died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in her residence.
She was born April 5, 1954 in Winchester the daughter of Richard and Carrie Crouse Farmer.
She and her husband, Roy E. Williamson have been together for 51 years.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Bingo, and horseshoes.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cynthia Bourland of Front Royal, Teresa Shanklin and her husband, Richard of Rio, WV, Robin Hogan and her husband, Stephen, "J.R." Roy Williamson, Jr., and Timothy Williamson all of Winchester, and Tena Albright and her husband, Tommy of Stephens City; six grandchildren, Brittany Bourland, Katie Shanklin, Breanna Hogan, Trevor, Trae, and Tyler Albright; six siblings, and a large extended family.
Her grandson, Stephen Bourland preceded her in death.
A service will be 3:00 pm Wednesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester with Reverend Vernon Bray officiating.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
