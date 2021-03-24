Alice Leonore Murphy Holland
Alice Leonore Murphy was born in Brooklyn, NY, March 15, 1921, daughter of the late John and Beulah Murphy. The only memory of her childhood is the number of times the family moved further out on Long Island, NY to get away from the congestion.
Being born in the Roaring 20’s Alice had a quiet childhood and a religious family. Just as she turned 21, World War II broke out and Alice had just entered the labor force and followed endeavors to assist the war effort. At the end of the War Alice developed an interest in dogs and their care. She began working at a boarding and grooming facility in New York. Alice and the owner, who was an older disabled lady, became good friends and heard that Virginia was the “place to be” if they wanted a career in the dog business. In the late 50’s they decided to come to Virginia to start a new business. Upon passing through Fairfax County, on their way to Charlottesville, they noticed a boarding kennel for sale. They stopped and bought it on the spot.
In 1959 she applied at a Veterinary Hospital in Vienna, Virginia where she met her husband, John B. Holland. They became good friends and were married in 1962. The couple moved to Clarke County and opened a Veterinary practice in Millwood (the old school house). Alice worked as the office manager throughout their marriage. From Millwood they moved to Middleburg, opening a clinic there.
In 1979 Alice and John had the opportunity to move back to Vienna to run an emergency Veterinary clinic owned by fifty-four veterinarians. She was the business manager for that clinic. In 1992 John developed health problems. Due to the high pressure job, she and John left the emergency clinic after 12 years of service. They settled in Vienna where Alice went about homemaker activities and various religious activities around the area.
Just before 2000 they decided to move back to the valley and bought a farm on Millwood Pike. Alice immediately joined the St. Michael the Archangel Anglican Church on Old Bethel Church Road and soon became great friends with most of the people in the area. She was a regular and active member involved in all activities and served on the Vestry of the church for three terms.
When Alice’s sight failed due to Macular Degeneration and because of John’s immobility they were unable to attend church. Although, for several years church members would transport them to and from church. Once the pandemic hit she did not want to impose on the kind people who provided transportation and became housebound, only going out for doctors’ visits.
Alice’s only goal was to reach the age of 100, and she did that. She told her husband, “Well we got me there, what are we going to do next”. Alice passed quietly with absolutely no discomfort early Sunday morning, March 21, 2021. Her husband and all her friends feel blessed that she did not suffer.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Anglican Church, 1489 Old Bethel Church Road, Winchester, VA with Reverend John Needham officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s memory to the Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
