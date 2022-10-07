Alice Nealis
Alice Nealis, 94, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Grenich Assisted Living facility in Bunker Hill, WV.
Mrs. Nealis was born in 1928, in Gainesboro, VA, the daughter of the late Vada Virginia Ricketts and Earl Ricketts. She was a member of Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church in Winchester, VA. Mrs. Nealis enjoyed camping with her family and cooking. She loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She married Lloyd Angus Nealis on August 3, 1945, in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2013.
Surviving are her sons, Robert A. Nealis (Linda) of Swartz Creek, MI, Gary L. Nealis (Nancy) of Traverse City, MI, Brian S. Nealis (Nikki) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Brent Nealis, John Nealis, Jason Nealis, Matthew Nealis, Rebecca Nealis, and Aimee Nealis; ten great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl “Elsie” Ricketts, Jr. and Butch Ricketts, both of Winchester, VA, and Don Rickets (Marlene) of Inwood, WV.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by sisters, Betty Payne, Francis Payne, and Peggy Ritenour; and brothers, Doug Ricketts, Charles Ricketts, Gene Ricketts, and Manuel Ricketts.
The family will receive friends on Monday, prior to the service from 10:00 am-11:00 am at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Her committal service will take place in Rosedale Cemetery, Martinsburg, WV.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV, 25430.
