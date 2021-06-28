Alice V. Payne

Alice Victoria Payne, 76, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, June 25, 2021 at her home.
Ms. Payne was born October 26, 1944 in Berryville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Lafayette O. Lichliter, Sr. and Catherine Virginia White Lichliter.
She worked for Moore & Dorsey for over 30 years and retired as a supervisor.
Surviving are a daughter, Kelly R. Payne of Berryville, VA; a son, Gerald L. Payne and his wife, Melody, of Charles Town, WV; a sister, June Stickle and her husband, Earl, of Bunker Hill, WV; three grandchildren, Aaron Chandler Coulter Payne of Winchester, VA, Jerid Payne and Keaton Payne, both of Berryville, VA and a great-granddaughter, Brella Rayne Coulter Payne.
A sister, Jane Wolford, and two brothers, Lafayette O. Lichliter, Jr. and Harry B. Lichliter, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P. M. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Mr. Johnny Galloway officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Lichliter, Robbie Lichliter, Johnny Fletcher, Jimbo Baker, Donald Payne and Eric Roper.
The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 P. M. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22611.
