Allen D. Barr, Jr., 53, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Barr was born in 1966 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Dorothy L. and Allen D. Barr, Sr. He was employed at NRADC as a Corrections Officer, achieving the rank of Captain, having served for 28 years. Mr. Barr was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, hiking, and being in the outdoors. He especially loved spending time with his children.
He married Patricia N. Fraber on August 1, 1992, in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife, is his daughter, Cierra Barr and son, Cody Barr.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Per Allen’s request please dress in comfortable clothing for the visitation...no suits or ties. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Allen may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.