Allen Dale
Memorial Service for Allen Dale, who passed last year, is being held on Friday, June 25 at 6:30p.m. Due to restrictions on congregating at the time of his death, the family postponed his service until all who wished to attend a commemorative service could freely gather. Any who knew Allen are invited to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 399 Apple Pie Ridge (which is situated between James Wood High School baseball fields and tennis courts). Allen hailed from Seattle, Washington. He joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska where he met his wife, Marilyn. As an employee of The Army Corps of Engineers, he moved to and raised his family overseas. In 1992, he settled in Winchester, Virginia and has been a resident since. His widow Marilyn (nee Galliart) was a former employee of the Winchester City Handley Library, working in The Children’s and Juvenile Department for twenty years. Allen and Marilyn’s children survive him: Danyalynn Dale of Winchester, Virginia; Jannica Pozuelos (Rafael) of Orem, Utah; Andrew Dale (Frances Johnson) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Elizabeth Dale (Jennifer Swierk) of Crownsville, Maryland. Allen leaves behind four granddaughters, and one grandson to carry on the family name. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Betty, who each came to live in his home in Winchester, Virginia until the time of their deaths. Allen is also predeceased by his elder brother, Bud, of Washington State. His sister and sole surviving sibling, Joan Thurston (Chuck), lives in Oregon.
Allen believed in working hard and was a man of extensive service to many in the community, indeed throughout his entire life. When in his youth, his employer wrote a letter commending him on his unusual conscientiousness and strong work ethic. His diligence in all his tasks carried through to his last day. Allen was uncomfortable seeing anyone struggle and did what he could to bring relief to many in their times of trouble. When someone lower on the professional ladder was facing unfair or punitive treatment, he represented their interests to those further up the chain of authority in the workplace. When someone came to him with financial difficulties, he assisted regardless of the level of culpability of the person down on their luck. When he saw someone being threatened, his sense of humanity overcame his sense of self-preservation and he was compelled to step in. He would be embarrassed that any of his good deeds be spotlighted, but his contributions in hundreds of interactions are incalculable in the difference they made to others. His hobbies included working outdoors; fulfilling volunteer lay clergy positions within his local congregations; he was an avid genealogist; kept involved and current with local, state, national, and world politics; and was a regular contributor to The Winchester Star editorial page. Allen is remembered and is missed by many in his absence.
His grave is located along Pleasant Valley Road in the Veterans’ Section of Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
