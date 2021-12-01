Allen Edward Baker, Jr., 70, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, November 25, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA.
Mr. Baker was born January 31, 1951 in Leesburg, Virginia, son of the late Allen Edward Baker, Sr. and Kathryn Elizabeth Merchant Baker.
He was a conductor for CSX Transportation.
He was a member of the American Legion, Eagles Club, Charles Town VFW and Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
He married Donna Lee Manns on July 16, 1969 in Frederick, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are his mother; a son, Edward Lee Baker (Whitney Paige Shelton) of Strasburg, VA; daughter, Michelle Kathryn Pierce (Jason) of Wernersville, PA; two grandchildren, Rainaa and Seth Pierce; four sisters, Christine Hoopengardner, Dorothy Horton, Wanda Mitchell, and Jeanette Marsh; brother, Robert L. Baker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 P. M. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Lung Association and/or Americas911Ride.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.