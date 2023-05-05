Allen Keith Cave
Allen Keith Cave, 75, of Cross Junction, VA, died on April 11, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, VA.
Allen was born on August 29, 1947, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Carson and Helen Lamp Cave. He retired as a service manager for Safford Brown Chantilly Mazda and was a United States Army veteran. Allen loved car racing, woodworking, being with his family and friends and visiting Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Allen married Linda Getz Cave on May 10, 1967, in Gainesboro, VA.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 56 years are his brothers: William Cave (Carol); Gary “Tom” Cave all of Winchester, VA; Eddie Cave (Ginger) of Cross Junction, VA; David Cave (Debbie) of Berkeley Springs, WV; his sister: Cynthia "Cindy" Christoffel (Tom) of Front Royal, VA; his four grandchildren: Courtney and Zachary Cave; Madison and DK “Delaney” Cave; his two great-grandchildren: Casey and Nayeli; his adopted son Bobby Mills; his sisters-in-law: Shelia Cave and Connie Falls and his best friend and companion “Boogie.”
Allen is preceded in death by two sons: Rodney A. Cave and Brian K. Cave; two brothers: John Cave and Larry Cave Sr., and a brother-in-law: Denny Getz.
A service to celebrate Allen’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Gainesboro United Methodist Church at 3 PM. Inurnment will take place at a later time in the Gainesboro Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in memory of Allen to the Winchester Area SPCA, 111 Featherbed Ln, Winchester, VA 22601, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.
