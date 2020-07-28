Allen N. "Newt" Cain, 80, of Middleway passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence under the care of his loving wife and Hospice of the Panhandle.
He was born Dec. 22, 1939 in Winchester, Virginia. He was the son of the late James Newton Cain and Wearie L. (Brown) Cain.
Newt retired from 3-M as a machinist, also he had been employed with Locust Hill Golf Course in the Maintenance Dept. In his younger years he had been employed with Community Oil.
Newt was a lifelong member of the Middleway Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was a lay member to the Annual Conference and served on the Board of Trustees.
Newt was a lifelong member of Citizens Fire Company, where he served as Lieutenant and Delegate to the WV Fireman's Association and the Cumberland Valley Fireman's Association.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 948, Charles Town.
He was an associate member of the Jackson-Perks American Legion Post 71.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann (Unger) Cain, at home and his in-laws, Russell and Priscilla Unger.
A Graveside Service with Fire Department Honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Middleway Masonic Cemetery with Pastor Scott J. Sassaman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Middleway Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 580, Kearneysville, WV 25430, the Citizens Fire Company, PO Box 927, Charles Town, WV 25414 or the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements are by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town.
Please follow all the Covid-19 Restrictions.
