Allen P. Sirbaugh Allen P. Sirbaugh, 87, of Capon Bridge, WV, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence.
Born on October 24, 1934.
He worked in law enforcement in Hampshire County for over 25 years and served as Sheriff of Hampshire County in 1984. He owned and operated Capon Sport Shop in Capon Bridge and Capon Security.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV, at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Alanna McGuinn officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Gore, VA.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, 6-8 pm, at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.