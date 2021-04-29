Allison Rachael Finley Harris
Allison Rachael Finley-Harris, 72, departed this life on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Winchester, VA. She was born in Winchester, VA on October 22, 1948. Allison was the oldest of five children born to Taylor Floyd Finley, Jr., and his wife Sue Catlett Finley. From raising her sons, working multiple jobs, and being a provide; she was a force to be reckoned with and was not afraid to let it be known.
Carrying on into Allison’s career, she was passionate about nursing. Allison started her nursing career in Winchester, VA and carried her talents to Texas, Maryland, and Washington, DC. Throughout her career in DC, Allison worked at the DC Treatment Center, WRAMC, Darnell Army Community Hospital, the Medical Affairs Branch, and Commissioned Corp of US Public Health Service. She later retired as a nurse from the Medical Affairs Branch in Maryland.
Allison known as “Mommy Allison” or “Auntie” will always be known for her strength, intelligence, courage, and feisty attitude that we all loved very dearly. Her presence will be missed more that it can be described. Our Angel has been granted her wings.
Allison leaves behind in celebration of her life: her sons, Matthew “Lyn” Thomas and Phillip Sylvester Harris, Jr., her mother Sue Catlett Finley; her siblings Taylor Finley III (Pamela), Donald Finley, Sr. (Annette), Traci Finley-Jeffreys, and Vincent Finley (Lynne); her eight great-children and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester, VA, with Minister Barbara Finley Davis doing the Eulogy.
The viewing will be one hour before service at the church.
Interment will follow at Orrick Cemetery in Winchester, VA.
We will be following CDC Covid Guidelines. Masks must be worn.
