Alma E. Pingley
Alma Elizabeth Pingley, 90, of Baker, WV, died on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Hampshire Center in Romney, WV.
Surviving are two sons, Philip K. Pingley (Susan) of Stephens City, VA; David A. Pingley (Sherrie) of Warrenton, VA; two daughters, Nancy Kline (Jeff) of Baker, WV; Elizabeth Ann Jones (Michael) of Stephens City, VA; 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren at 12:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Burl Charlton. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Arrangements are by
Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville, WV.
