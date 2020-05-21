Alma G. Senseney, 85 of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. Alma was born on June 3, 1934, in Augusta, WV. She was the daughter of the late Orville H. and Zola Shanholtz Garrett. She married her true love Harold E. Senseney on June 3, 1968. He preceded her in death, after 50 years of marriage. Alma was a member of New Life Christian Church. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed family gatherings and blessed those who attended with her love of cooking. Alma shared a passion for bluegrass music with her husband Harold and their friends. She had many pets over the years and enjoyed spoiling her Yorkies.
Alma was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Zachgo; a grandson, Michael “Scotty” Jenkins and her brothers, Chester G. Garrett and Alston W. Garrett. She is survived by her sister, Norma Joyce Marple (Buddy) and five daughters, Brenda Huffman, Carolyn Raines (Mark), Vickie Raines (Ronald), Kathy Bennie (Bill) all from Winchester and Cindy Benjamin (Steve) from Gerrardstown, WV. Alma was also survived by nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren. The following grandchildren and great grandchildren will serve as pallbearers; Jeremy Jenkins, Matthew Raines, Tyler Raines, Zachary Raines, Terence Fogle, and Logan Bennie.
Friends may stop by to pay respects and sign the visitor’s book on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, with Pastor Kraig Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Due to the current situation social distancing guidelines will be followed and the family asks that those in high risk health categories refrain from attending for their safety.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Christian Church, 2930 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22602.
May Harold and Alma be off together in Heaven in the ole’ 57.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
