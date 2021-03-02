Alma K. Updike

Alma Kathlene Updike, 90, of Stephenson, VA died on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, VA.
Alma was born on November 3, 1930 in Capon Bridge, WV, the daughter of the late Caudy D. and Violet Anderson Wolford. She was a 1948 graduate and salutatorian of Capon Bridge High School, a bookkeeper for GW Motors in Winchester, VA for 25 years, a cashier at the Charles Town Races and a member of the Capon Bridge Christian Church. Alma enjoyed gardening, horse racing, was a thoughtful person and loved being with her family.
Alma married Sherman E. Updike who died in 1980. Her loving companion: Robert W. Smith who died in 2020.
Surviving is a son: Alma's pride and joy: Randy W. Larrick of Winchester, VA; a brother: Kenneth Wolford of Winchester, VA; three sisters: Dorothy Whitacre of Capon Bridge, WV; JoAnn Copeland of Stephen City, VA; Nancy Riley of Capon Bridge, WV; a step great-granddaughter and the joy of her life: Kaitlyn Perkins and three step great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law: Barbara "Bobbie" Larrick; two sisters: Peggy Sue LaFollette and Willetta Meade.
Funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Larry Veach, Minister. Private interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Gore, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 5-7 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
