Alma L. DeHaven
Alma Lee DeHaven, 82, of Gainesboro, VA passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Alma was born on July 2, 1937 in Kirby, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Gertie Hott Pyles. She was a member of the Gainesboro United Methodist Church, a homemaker, worked at the Frederick County Public Schools, Crossroads Grocery and DeHaven Custom Slaughter.
Alma married Charles L. DeHaven, Sr. on May 28, 1954 in Hagerstown, MD. Charlie died on May 9, 1988.
Surviving are four sons: Charles L. DeHaven, Jr. (Kim), Carl L. DeHaven (Leda), James R. DeHaven, Sr. (Cora) and Ronald D. “Davy” DeHaven (Mary Ellen) all of Gainesboro, VA; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Betty Toth of Fairfax, VA; Phyliss Park of Augusta, WV and a brother: Harry Pyles of Augusta, WV.
She is preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor David Omps. Inurnment will be private in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Gainesboro.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gainesboro Fire & Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
To view Alma’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.