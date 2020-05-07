Alonza Wilds, Sr., 65, of Winchester, VA died Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Winchester.
He was born December 26, 1954 in Hartsville, SC, the son of George Franklin Wilds, Sr. and Carrie James Wilds. Alonza was self-employed in lawn maintenance.
He is survived by three children, Alonza Wilds, Jr., Amber Turner (Thomas), and Ashton Wilds, all of Winchester; brothers, Elijah Wilds, Alfred Wilds, Richard Wilds all of Hartsville and David Wilds, Sr. of Winchester; a sister, Terjuana L. Scott of Winchester; his mother Carrie Lou Wilds of Hartsville; thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Alonza is preceded in death by his father, George Franklin Wilds, Sr., a brother, George Franklin Wilds, Jr. and sisters, Queen Emma Cohen and Carrie Davis.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 8, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 2:00- 4:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Orrick Cemetery in Winchester with Rev. Kevin Wilson officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.