Alonzo Justin Mason
Alonzo Justin Mason, 58, in the embrace of his beloved wife, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 after battling several medical illnesses.
He was born January 6, 1962, in Southern Pines, NC. He was adopted by Uaida Mason and the late George Mason, Jr. He was raised in Landover Maryland attending the public-school system and graduated from Parkdale High School in Maryland.
On September 6, 1996, Alonzo married the love of his life, Stacy Michelle Rose.
Alonzo accepted Christ in his life at an early age and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Highland Park in Landover MD before relocating to Winchester VA.
Alonzo loved to “tinker” and started working at an early age with an assortment of various jobs and then he began working in March 1985 at the National Institute of Health as a Maintenance Engineer until he retired in July 2010.
Alonzo (known affectionately by many as Mason) loved to cook and to eat. He loved his music and movies, and as we all know, he also loved to talk. He was a man among men, always very friendly and open with people he would meet. His infectious smile would brighten anyone who met him. Nevertheless, and most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Alonzo leaves to cherish his memory his devoted loving wife of 23 years, Stacy Mason, his mother Uaida Mason; his brothers Edward Mason (Marta), Charles Mason (Alice), Alton Mason; his sister Sarah Jackson; sisters-in-law Barbara Cary, Patsy Gaitor, Arletha Mason and a host of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father George Mason, Jr.; mother-n-law Lena Rose; brother James Mason; sister Annie Byers; brother-n-laws Charles Jackson and Donyeal Byers; and sister-n-laws Joyce Mason and Julie Mason.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA, with Rev Kevin E. Wilson officiating. Internment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park
Winchester, Virginia.
Family will receive friends one before service at the funeral home.
