Althea Denise Tolliver Burns
Althea Denise Tolliver Burns (affectionately known as “Dee”) was born on August 22, 1960, to the late Theodore Tolliver III and Mary Carey Tolliver in Woodstock, Virginia. She was baptized during the spring of 1961 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Woodstock, Virginia. While a young child, she and her family relocated to nearby Toms Brook, Virginia.
During her secondary education, Althea participated in about every club that Central High School had to offer. She was an active member of the Art Club, Future Homemakers of America, Student Cooperative Association, the Choraliers, and the National Honor Society, just to name a few. Althea was also on the Senior Homecoming Court and served as the Freshman Class Secretary and Junior Class Treasurer. Last, but definitely not least, Althea was one of the first Black cheerleaders at Central High School, blazing the trail for those who wanted to follow in her footsteps. As one classmate recently put it, “she was who all we young girls wanted to be like when we grew up!” Althea was not only brainy and beautiful, but a fearless force to be reckoned with. After graduating in 1978, Althea attended North Carolina State and pursued a degree in English with plans to pursue teaching or journalism.
Althea continued to positively impact the lives of others when she worked as a deejay at a local radio station. She would go on to be a mail carrier with the Post Office, proofreader for a publishing company, and a customer service manager at Wegmans (Fairfax), where she was employed for 15 years. Althea was a dedicated team member who worked religiously, even during the pandemic as her health would permit.
Besides spending time with family, Althea’s pastimes included sewing, quilting, knitting, drawing, and painting. She was also everyone’s number one choice for floral arrangements and wedding bouquets, as many of us can be a testament! Althea had an eye for all things beautiful and could have a church, banquet hall, or house laid and ornately decorated with ease.
On Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2:10 am, the Lord called our beloved Dee home to eternal rest. She leaves to cherish her memories: the love of her life, Garry Walker of Front Royal, VA; her sons, Brian Keith Burns of Winchester, VA, and Joshua Lloyd (Alisha) Burns of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren, Sydney, Kai, and Harlyn; brother, Richard Tolliver; niece, Geraldine Tolliver of Strasburg, VA; and a host of other family and friends.
Please send flowers and sympathy gifts to Cartwright Funeral Home, 232 E. Fairfax Lane, Winchester, VA (visit www.cartwrightfuneralhime.com
for further details).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12, at Move Church, 13061 Touchstone Circle, Woodbridge, VA, 22192, with Pastor Rodney Smith Officiating. The viewing will be at 10 am, immediately followed by the Memorial Service at 11 am. Repast will follow the service at the home of Clarence and Kathy Parker, 13737 Rhumfield Court, Woodbridge, VA, 22193.
We will be following CDC Guidelines for Covid, and Masks must be worn.
Inurnment will be private at a later date.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.cartwrightfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.