Alton Reeves Mangum “Al”
Alton Mangum of Middletown, VA passed on December 15, 2020 at his home at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, Marlene of 59 years, daughter, Brenda , and son-in-law, Kevin Miller. Al was born in 1935 in Washington DC. He was the only child of the late Elmer Mangum and Zella Rogers.
Affectionately known by his friends as Al or Big Al, he will always be known as Mickey to his family in upstate New York. He was an entrepreneur by trade. Al owned and operated a used furniture store in MD and later opened Valley Furniture Country Interiors fifty years ago with his wife in Stephens City. Today, it remains a successful furniture business.
Anyone who knew Al knew that he loved his John Deere tractors. He loved to mow and spend time outside. Al was also dearly loved by his two great- grandsons, Jaxon and Rowyn Miller.
Al had many loves, including the Washington Redskins. He was also a Little League baseball coach in Frederick County for many years. Being involved with the kids in Little League was always dear to his heart. Al was a veteran of the US Army.
His stubbornness and determination were a model of strong will up until the end of his journey here on earth. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his customers, friends, neighbors, and family.
Heartfelt thanks go out to Blue Ridge Hospice, as well as Ariel Schreve — Brenda’s sister from Big Brothers/Big Sisters. They provided much more than comfort to Al, but a sense of humor and peace.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or the charity of your choice.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.