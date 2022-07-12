Alton "Terry" Aikens We are sad to announce the passing of Alton "Terry" Aikens, 72 years old, of Falling Waters, on 04 July 2022.
Terry Retired from Certain Teed Corp, served as a member of the Martinsburg Air National Guard and graduated from Martinsburg High School 1968.
He is proceeded by his parents Parker and Mabel Richard Aikens, wife Becky Aikens, grandson and granddaughter.
He is survived by his sisters Susie Aikens Cushwa and Diane Keesecker Pownall, daughters Shelley Aikens Kurt and Kristina Aikens, son, granddaughter and great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
