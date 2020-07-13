Alvin Marshall Pettitt
Alvin Marshall Pettitt, 70, of Star Tannery, VA passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Born on September 30, 1949 in Virginia he was the son of the late Alvin Pettitt and Mary Elizabeth Sprouse.
He is survived by two daughters, Karry Herndon and Sarah Butts; one son, Jamie Pettitt; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jeremy Collins and one sister, Barbara.
The Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood will be open to receive friends only from the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.