Alvin Richard Smith, Jr. “Rick”
Alvin Richard Smith, Jr., 71, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, after winning the battle against cancer at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
Rick was born in 1950 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Alvin Richard Smith, Sr. and Winona (Grim) Smith. He graduated from James Wood High School, Class of 1969, and retired as a concrete truck driver in the Winchester area. Rick enjoyed learning about the Civil War and the history of Winchester. He loved trains, either watching them or learning about them. He also loved fire trucks and the Apple Blossom Festival. Rick was also an avid Coin Club member and loved the Washington Redskins.
He is survived by his siblings, Brenda Smith of Winchester, VA, Randy Smith and Monica of Stephens City, VA, and Ronnie Smith of Winchester, VA; nieces, Paige Williams of Winchester, VA, and Beth Williamson and husband Shawn of Martinsburg, WV, along with other nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Tuesday, July 12 at 2pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s memory to: SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA, 22601, or Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 809 Greenwood Rd, Winchester, VA, 22602.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
