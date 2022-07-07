Amanda Gaye Kline Campbell
Amanda Gaye Kline Campbell, 67, of Middletown, Virginia, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the UVA Medical Center.
Amanda was born in 1955 in Cumberland, Maryland, to the late Ray Martin and Cecelia Rebecca (Emerick) Kline. She was the third youngest of four children. Amanda was a 1973 graduate of Hyndman High School in Hyndman, Pennsylvania. She had many fond memories to include being a majorette for the school.
Years later, Amanda met and married the love of her life, Dennis Campbell, on March 17, 1978, in Winchester, Virginia, and had one daughter, Nicole (Campbell) Halling.
Amanda loved spending time with her family and being at home with her Westies. She had a great sense of humor and was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, sister, family member, and friend always thinking of others first and taking care of everyone. “To know her was to love her.”
Amanda was also an Administrative Secretary at the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District for over 29 years and retired last year.
Amanda will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Dennis Campbell; daughter, Nicole Halling (Miguel); two grandchildren, Ryan and Madeline; her sisters, Audrey Shaffer and Rhonda Roberson (Jimmy); her brother, Ray Arden Kline (Sharon), along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her parents, Ray and Cecelia (Emerick) Kline and her brother-in-law Steve Shaffer, preceded her in death.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Omps, Amherst Chapel with the funeral service following at 12:00 pm with Pastor Ross Halbersma officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, Virginia.
Please view obituary and tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
