Amanda Joy Smith
Amanda Joy Smith, 60, of Harpers Ferry, WV passed away January 1, 2021 unexpectedly in Winchester, Virginia with her family by her side.
She was born October 31, 1960 in Arlington, Virginia. She was the daughter to William Simmons Wright and Anne (Simpson) Wright.
She was a graduate of James Wood High School in Winchester, Virginia.
She pursued a career in restaurant management and worked regionally with both the Marriot and Denny’s restaurant organizations. She was also co-owner and manager of her husband’s home building business.
When her children were born, she became a devoted mother and homemaker. While at home she created an online dolls and collectables fashion website and sold her crafts worldwide.
Her most recent interest was with the Jefferson High School Baseball Team as a volunteer photographer.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Alexander Smith; sons, Alexander J. and Mark D. Smith; her aunt, Louise Willard and her family; her brother, Randy Gardner and wife Sherri of Gore, Virginia; brother, Charles Gardner and wife Candi, 0f Brucetown, Virginia, and their children, Kathleen, Erin, Christopher, Alyssa; two grandnieces; sister, Keli Wright, of Chantilly, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by both parents.
She also cherished all creatures great and small.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 49 Crosswinds Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414 with Father Leonard Smith officiating assisted by Deacon Dave Galvin.
Interment will be in Edge Hill Cemetery, Charles Town, WV.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday at the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, 310 South Fairfax Blvd., Ranson, WV 25438 with a vigil service at 7:30 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, all donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County, PO Box 147, Charles Town, WV 25414.
Please sign the online guestbook and view her obituary at www.mtstrider.com
Please wear face masks and practice social distancing due to Covid-19.
