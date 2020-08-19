Amanda L. Shepherd-Simmons

Amanda lynn Shepherd-Simmons, 40, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Amanda was born October 19, 1979 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Gerald Nelson Shepherd and Donna Kay Carter.
She is survived by her daughter, Abigayle L. Simmons; sister, Kimberly R. Shepherd of Inwood, WV; stepfather, James Lee Wright of Stephenson, VA; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.