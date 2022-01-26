Amanda Sherwood Willis Amanda Sherwood Willis, loving daughter and granddaughter, passed away on January 18, 2022, at the age of 24 years from diabetes complications She was born on July 13, 1997, in Winchester, Virginia.
Amanda attended Coastal Carolina University. Amanda was a shift supervisor at Pet Supermarket in Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to enjoying times with family and friends, Amanda had a great love of music, theme parks and caring for animals (especially her service dog Lil’Bit).
She is survived by her parents Darryl and Alicia Willis and grandmother, Beverly Sherwood. Preceding her in death are her grandparents, Frank V. Sherwood, Betty Melton, Charles Willis and William Pete Melton.
In celebration of Amanda’s lifelong love of animals, donations can be made to the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
Internment will be private.
