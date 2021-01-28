Amber Nichole Brinklow
Amber Nichole Brinklow, 38, of Winchester, VA died Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1982 in Winchester, the daughter of Richard “Pops” and Christine Emmons Whitacre.
She loved decorating cakes, Halloween, and the Grateful Dead, but nothing rivaled the love she had for her daughter.
In addition to her parents and birth mother, Julie Mauck of Winchester, she is survived by a daughter, Zoey, great-grandmother, Wanetta Mauck and a large extended family including Zoey’s father, Jeremy Merritt and his parents, Larry and Susan Merritt.
Arrangements will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been set up for her daughter. If you would like to donate make checks payable to: Zoey Merritt P.O Box 2594 Winchester, VA 22604
