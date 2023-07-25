Amy Kristina McFarland
Amy Kristina McFarland, 43, of Winchester, VA got her wings and ascended into Heaven into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 20, 2023 after a long hospitalization at the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA.
She was born July 28, 1979 in Winchester the daughter of Thomas and Mary Miller McFarland.
Amy was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Stephenson, VA, The Winchester Eagles, and the SEIU.
She graduated from James Wood High School in 1998 and attended Lord Fairfax Community College.
Amy was employed as a Greeter by Wal-Mart (501 Wal-Mart Drive, Winchester, VA) for 18 years.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her stepmother, Gwen McFarland; her stepsister, Lorenda Washington (Tony); loving boyfriend, Daniel Noble Klinck II; Aunts: Cindy Sykes, Rose Depew, Maybell Bowen (Billy), Bonnie Breeden (Roger), Sandra Stockard, Brenda Cain (Larry), Donna Lockhart (Lyle), Kelly Twigg (Ronnie), Uncles: Roger Miller (Diane) and Ray B. Miller Jr; her honorary father, Mike Crabill, (his daughter, Lindsey Smith (Nick); and her beloved dog, Bailey Rain; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Amy loved her friend, Teena Brown, and called her, Aunt Teena.
Her father and grandparents; Ray and Betty Miller, George and Audrey McFarland preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her aunt, April Adams, and uncles, Ricky McFarland (Anna) and Mike McFarland.
Despite Amy’s many challenges with her health and disabilities, she always focused on her abilities and not her disabilities. Amy was involved in numerous fundraisers including Coat Drives, Food Drives; Blanket Drives, community events, etc. During COVID, Amy purchased all the supplies she needed to make necklaces, bracelets, and keychains and donated them to the frontline employees at Winchester Medical Center. She also donated to the Winchester SPCA to raise money for the homeless animals.
Amy loved pageants and won numerous awards at the local, state, and national levels including “National High Point Supreme Woman,” “National Overall Talent,” National Overall Achievement,” “Ms. Photogenic,” “Director’s Choice,” “Most Successful Woman,” “Lifetime Achievement,” and numerous other “Inspiration Awards.” Amy was also honored to ride in many Apple Blossom Festivals because of her numerous pageant wins and accomplishments.
In 2010, She and her mother also had the honor of being invited to the White House by former President Barack Obama and First Lady, Michelle Obama for their fierce advocacy efforts during the General Assembly each year to keep the elderly and disabled in their communities and out of nursing homes and institutions. Amy also had the privilege of signing (American Sign Language) “The National Anthem” while Sergeant Vicky Golding sang the anthem during Military Appreciation Week at a Redskins/Eagles game in 2012. The Winchester Star wrote numerous articles about Amy’s achievements and inspiration to others. She was also invited on Cable Talk with Barry Lee Bowser several times to share her amazing life story.
Amy lived life to the fullest and loved concerts, cruises, amusement parks, going to the beach, and being with her family and friends. She never met a stranger and spread love and kindness to everyone she met. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing Amy was blessed by her because of her cheerful, positive attitude; amazing sense of humor; and her generous spirit. She loved children and animals, and always wanted to have an “Amy’s Home” for homeless animals. Her family and friends are determined to make this happen in Amy’s memory. Amy was so proud when her precious dog, Bailey Rain, won the Winchester SPCA Calendar Contest, and her picture is featured next month in August. Amy was a bright light here on earth and is now shining her light in Heaven.
A funeral will be 1:00 pm Thursday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Reverend Mike Crabill. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery. A “Celebration of Amy’s Life” will be announced at a later time. Amy’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her medical team at UVA Medical Center, and a special “Thank You” to Dr. Andrew Mihalek; Mallory Morris, NP; and Libby Boxelman, RN; and Chaplain Bruce Martin.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com
