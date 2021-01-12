Andrea Simmone Farquharson
Andrea S. Farquharson, 42, of Winchester, VA. died Tuesday January 5, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA. She was born on April 2, 1978 in Kingston, Jamaica.
Andrea is survived by her mother, two sisters, five brothers, her grandfather, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Life Graveside Service will be 11:00 am Saturday January 16th at Mt. Hebron Cemetery 305 E. Boscawen Street in Winchester, VA.
Family will receive friends Friday 5-7 pm at the Cartwright Funeral Home 232 E. Fairfax Lane in Winchester, VA.
A viewing also will be one hour before service at the cemetery.
CDC guidelines will be followed at the funeral home and the cemetery. Please wear your mask.
