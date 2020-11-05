Andrew Glenn Rice
Andrew Glenn Rice, 55, of San Francisco, California, died of natural causes on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his residence. Andrew was born in 1965, in Williamsburg, Virginia, the son of Charles Edward Rice and Patricia McLeod Rice. He was known at various times in his life as either Andrew or “Andy.”
Surviving are his father, Charles “Chuck” Rice (Sue Dodge) of Alexandria, Virginia; mother, Pat Rice of Winchester, Virginia; daughters, Caroline Rose Rice, Margeaux Claire Rice, and Charlotte Nicole Rice, and his former wife, Deirdre McCarthy of Western Springs, Illinois; younger brother, Mark Edward Rice (Randi Scheiner) of Binghamton, New York; sister-in-law, Gay Bush Rice of Strasburg, Virginia, and nephews, Daniel Robert Rice of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Dillon John Rice of Strasburg. Andrew’s older brother John Robert Rice passed away in June 2020.
Andrew graduated from John Handley High School, Class of 1983, and from The University of Virginia in 1988 where he received a B.A. in Economics. Andrew worked as a salesman during his 25 year career, with his longest service at Catalogues of America. At UVA he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, through which he formed many lifelong friendships. After spending much of his early and young adult life in Virginia, he moved in 1993 to San Francisco where he thrived and met his wife Deirdre McCarthy. They had their first child, Caroline, in San Francisco and then moved to Western Springs, IL in 2003. They had 3 wonderful girls, Caroline, Margeaux, and Charlotte (current ages 17, 16, and 14 respectively). Andy was an adoring and involved father and he was a patient and caring husband.
Andrew was known for his originality, sociability, humor, and Christian faith. He loved to laugh and even more so to make others laugh. Andy had a quick mind with a quick wit. He was outgoing and was gifted in making easy, lively, and often hilarious conversation. He had a unique character with many dimensions: articulate, athletic, thoughtful, and exceptionally creative. Andy held a deep love of music and was an excellent musician. He shared his music through mix tapes, composing original songs, playing guitar and singing with family and friends, and giving memorable live performances. Along with his affability, he was generous with and compassionate toward others. Andy forged strong friendships throughout his life. He will be remembered well by many who loved him dearly.
Andrew lived the last years of his life in San Francisco where he was a faithful member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. He was a devout Catholic and did volunteer work for Catholic charitable groups.
SERVICES
In San Francisco: A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted by Father Roberto Andrey of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary in Daly City, California, on Friday November 6, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Due to COVID-19 limitations, services will be private and by invitation only. A livestream of the service in San Francisco will be available at https://vimeo.com/474912706/6efd926dc1 Internet guests are recommended to click on the link 5-10 minutes before the start time and have a strong internet connection to avoid interference.
In Virginia: A memorial service and an interment will take place in Winchester, Virginia on November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home. The service will be by invitation because of size restrictions due to COVID-19 and will be livestreamed. Further information about the Winchester service and interment will be sent to family and friends and posted nearer to the date on the Omps website and in The Winchester Star.
CONDOLENCES AND MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
The family encourages that condolences, photos, and shared memories of Andrew be placed on the ForeverMissed website:
https://www.forevermissed.com/andrew-glenn-rice/about
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in Andrew’s memory to any of the following:
The National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI), https://www.nami.org/About-NAMI/Donate-to-NAMI.
A memorial fund for Andrew’s daughters through this link:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-andrew-glenn-rice
St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church of San Francisco https://www.stpatricksf.org/and click on the Donate tab.
