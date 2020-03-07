Andrew Harter Austin
Andrew Harter Austin, age 73, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his home in Rockville, MD. Andy was born in Winchester, VA, on August 9, 1946, and is now reunited with his mother the late Eunice Lee (Kerr) Harter Austin, his birth father Ivan Harter, his adoptive father Porter L. Austin, and his beloved brother Brent Harter Austin.
Although Andy lived in Philadelphia and the Washington, DC, area for much of this life, Hardy County, WV, was always home and where Andy developed his love of nature. His interests led him to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture and ornamental horticulture from West Virginia University and careers with A. Gude Sons nursery in Rockville, MD; Montgomery County Maryland Government Property Management Division; and Capon Springs and Farms, Capon Springs, WV, as land and resource manager. Later in life, he became interested in computer technology and was a certified Novell network engineer and administrator. He combined his interests in land management, writing, and computer research and published Country Landowner Report and America Alfresco. At his death, Andy was working on a book about his relationship with God and the mysteries of the universe.
Missing Andy every day is his wife of 34 years Martha H. Austin. From the time Andy carved a maple walking stick for Martha when they were courting, Andy and Martha walked hundreds of miles together enjoying nature and each other’s observations. Andy is also survived by brothers Steve (Shirley) Austin, Glenn Austin, and Reverend Roger Austin; his sister Julie (Tommy) Harrison; his aunt Phyllis Kerr; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Andy was an outgoing person. One of many endearing qualities was Andy’s ability to start conversations with strangers. He will be missed by many acquaintances and friends.
As Andy wished, a graveside service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to EA Hawse Health Centers, Attention Board of Directors, 17978 State Route 55, Baker WV 26801; and to Bridgewater Baptist Church, Attention Reverend Roger Austin, PO Box 333, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
