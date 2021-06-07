Andrew Pierce (Andy) formerly of Winchester, VA passed away March 24, 2021 at Berkeley Springs Rehab Nursing Center in
Berkeley Springs, WV.
Andy was the first child of 12, born to Dandy and Lillie Mae Tomblin Pierce in Clarke County, VA, September 19, 1930.
Andy was a farmer in Clarke County, VA and worked for Plumley Lumber Company in Winchester, VA for 40 plus years. Andy also
served in the National Guard.
Surviving is a daughter, Betty Lou Pierce Miller of Winchester, VA, three step-children, Joanne Martin, Joyce Milburn, and Phineas Fiddler. Also surviving are two sisters, Dorothy Christian, Shirley Pierce, and a brother Jimmy Pierce of Winchester, VA.
Andy is preceded in death by a sister Margaret Minnick and brothers, Johnny, Bobby, Walter, Carroll, Petey, Frankie, and
David Pierce.
Arrangements were handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
