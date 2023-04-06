Andrew R. “Andy” “Poss” Elliott
Andrew Robert “Andy” “Poss” Elliott, 89, of Capon Springs, WV, died on April 4, 2023, at his home.
Andy was born on February 23, 1934, in Gore, VA, the son of the late Thomas L. and Sadie Smeltzer Elliott. He previously worked for the sand mine in Gore where he worked in the sand bend and also drove a truck. Andy liked to work on old cars and lawn mowers, he enjoyed his small car collection, playing checkers and spending time with friends who stopped by his garage.
Surviving along with his longtime companion Louise Himelwright are his three daughters: Julie Spaid Hockman (Chris) of Strasburg, VA; Marilyn Ferris (Jason) of Middletown, VA; Tammy Arbaugh (Jibber) of Wardensville, WV; his sister: Shelva Fitzgerald of Zepp, VA; his brother: James Elliott of Stephens City, VA; 10 grandchildren: Josh Spaid, Tessa Hockman, Lexus Hockman, Jimmy Walker, Cheyenne and Brandon Ferris, Hunter and Ben Arbaugh, Logan and Colby Himelwright and three great-grandchildren: Maggie and Derek Spaid, Olivia Fleming and Mia and Eli Arbaugh.
He is preceded in death by a son: Todd Elliott; a stepson: Clifton “Cliffie” Himelwright, Jr. and two brothers: Ralph & Russell Elliott.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, WV from 12:30 – 2 PM followed by a funeral service at 2 PM. Officiating will be Pastor David Bradfield. Interment will follow in the Elliott family cemetery near Gore, VA. A time of food and fellowship will follow at the Gore Fire & Rescue immediately following the interment.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Andy to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
To view Andy’s tribute wall, please visit loygiffin.com.
