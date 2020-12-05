Andrew Webster White, Sr.
Andrew Webster White, Sr., 90 of Winchester, Virginia died December 2, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1930, the son of Alvia and Rosa Mae Lowery White.
Surviving are Mr. White’s children, Bobbie L. White of Stephenson, VA, Linda Barnes of Stephens City, VA, Deborah Spaid of Winchester, VA, Wanda Veach of Winchester, VA and Andrew White, Jr. of Stephens City, VA. He has numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great — great grandchildren.
Mr. White served in the US Army in the Korean War from February 13, 1951 to January 31, 1953.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, at 1:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Edward Schaff officiating. The burial at Shenandoah Memorial Park will be private.
