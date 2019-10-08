Angela “Angie” Milhon Hepner, 68, of Winchester passed away, Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was born August 7, 1951 the daughter of Lloyd and Betty Wilson Milhon.
She was a 1970 graduate of James Wood High School.
She married her high school sweetheart, Daniel Kelley Hepner on June 27, 1970 in Winchester.
Angie was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed playing golf, going to the pool with her grandchildren, working outside and traveling to Virginia and Myrtle Beach. She was also a good cook who made sure her grandchildren were well fed.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, she is survived by her sons, Michael Kirby Hepner and his wife Barbara, Philip Scott Hepner and his wife, Toby all of Winchester, four grandchildren, Erica, Brady, Karlie, and Chase; siblings, Sidney, Lloyd “Bugsy”, Lola, and Mike Milhon.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
A Celebration of her Life Reception will be 6:00 p.m. Friday at Rock Harbor Golf Course 365 Rock Harbor Drive Winchester.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
