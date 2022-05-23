Angele Sfeir MD
Angele Sfeir MD, longtime resident of Lorain, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, after a long and wonderful life. She was born in Safita, Syria, on April 1, 1930, to parents Zaki and Badia (Bitar) Khoury, who preceded her in death. Angele met her husband Sami Sfeir (dec. 2003) as a medical classmate in Beirut, Lebanon, and they married in 1954. She and Sami moved from war-torn Jerusalem in 1961 with two small children, looking to raise their family and further their careers, first in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, then one year later moving to northern Ohio. They settled in Ohio and had three more children. Angele always put her family first and she sacrificed her medical career to refocus her energies on motherhood. It is a testament to her efforts that her five children successfully pursued careers in healthcare.
Angele was a wonderfully devoted friend and "cousin" to many. She was a raconteur with great comedic delivery, her retelling of stories never failing to entertain. She spoke three languages, Arabic, French, and English, impeccably. Over the years Angele enjoyed traveling with her husband to many continents. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed attending informative lectures in downtown Cleveland with her girlfriends as part of the Colony Club. She had great fun following the Cleveland professional sports teams and was worthy of commentary on the Indians, Cavs, and Browns, and she always claimed Roger Federer as her fourth son. Her mischievous nature relished occasional gambling forays to casinos east and west. She took pride in doting on her family, especially at the Outer Banks of North Carolina, a yearly ritual that brought her brood together spanning over 25 years. All of them will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her beloved children: a daughter, Hala (Chuck) Scaravelli, a pharmacist, of Bay Village, OH; a son Ramsey (Sanders) an anesthesiologist, of Winchester, VA; a son Camille Robert (Karine), a dentist, of Westlake, OH; a daughter Tanya (Brad) Knight, a pharmacist, of Evanston, IL; and a son, David Mark (Liz), an anesthesiologist, of Westlake, OH.; cherished grandmother "Teta" of 15 and great-grandmother "super-Teta" of three.
Friends and family may call for a visitation from 5:00pm - 7:00pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Busch Funeral Home 32000 Detroit Rd, Avon, OH 44011. Mass will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:00am prior to the services and a luncheon to follow at St. Raphael Church, 525 Dover Center Road, Bay Village, OH 44140.
