Anita D. Simpson
Anita Dianne Simpson, 59, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, March 27, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Simpson was born May 6, 1961, in Leesburg, Virginia, daughter of the late Earl Monroe Gray and Silence Joanna Allder Gray.
She worked as a deli manager for Food Lion in the Winchester and Leesburg areas.
Her husband, Dalton Simpson preceded her in death.
Surviving is her sister, Lisa Glennon; her niece, Lindsay Parks, both of Chesapeake Beach, MD; and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M., Friday, April 2, 2021 in Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, VA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P. M. Thursday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
