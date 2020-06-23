Anita Guiliano

Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.