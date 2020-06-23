Anita Guiliano of Williamsburg, Virginia, died on June 20, 2020. She was born on February 8, 1925 in New York, New York, the second youngest of six children raised by a widowed mother during the Great Depression. After she completed high school, she joined the war effort as a civilian employee of the U.S. army. After the war Anita worked for Corning Glassworks and retired from JPMorgan Chase after many years of dedicated service. She married Vincent in 1947, and with him she enjoyed 72 years of marriage before his death in 2019. They moved to Winchester, Virginia, in 1988, where she was a devoted parishioner of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, and a doting grandmother to her two beloved granddaughters.
She is remembered by her son James and daughter-in-law Beth of Williamsburg, and her granddaughters Jennifer (Zach) and Amanda (Nick).
Interment will be at St. Bede’s Catholic Church in Williamsburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.