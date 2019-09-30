Stephenson, VA- Anita J. (Riggleman) Breighner, 63, of Stephenson, VA, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home.
Born November 21, 1955 in Cumberland, MD, Mrs. Breighner was the daughter of the late Harold H Riggleman and Mildred “Jane” (Beall) Riggleman.
Anita graduated from Allegany High School Class of 1973 and was employed at Wal-Mart. She attended Sunday School and Church services at Fairview Avenue United Methodist Church.
Anita is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Richard Breighner; four children: Anita Wilson, Laura Richards and husband Scott, John Hapney, and Robert Hapney; six grandchildren: Jennifer Detrick, Shawn Richards, Christopher Richards, Michael Hapney, Bradley Hapney; and the grandson she raised, William Crowder. She is also survived by two brothers: Fred Riggleman and wife Linda and Charles Riggleman and wife Jane; as well as 5 sisters-in-law and 5 brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Bennington family for all their love and support.
Friends will be received at the Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur Street, Cumberland, MD, (www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com) on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with her brother, Pastor Charles Riggleman officiating.
Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.