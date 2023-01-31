Anita Mae Wineman
Anita Mae Wineman, 94, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Anita was born in 1928 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late John and Helen Bielman. She married Gordon Lee Wineman Sr. on September 24, 1949, in San Diego, CA. He preceded her in death on September 6, 2019. Anita was proud of her 30 years as a Navy wife and her years as an Executive Assistant at Time Life Books. She was generous, a good friend and loving wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Gordon Lee Wineman Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, and James “Craig” Wineman and wife Kathleen of Annandale, VA; three granddaughters; three great-granddaughters and sister, Helene Bielman of Ocean View, NJ.
A graveside service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery.
