Ann B. Hiett Ann B. Hiett, 84, of Cross Junction, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her son’s home on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
She was an RN and enjoyed many years of volunteering at various schools and for hospice. Ann enjoyed attending church, studying the Bible, and singing all her favorite hymns. She was a member of First Christian Church, Winchester, VA, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 824, and Loyal Order of Moose 1283. She married Russell O. Hiett on April 13, 1963, in Opelika, Alabama. After Russell retired, they enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandsons as much as possible.
Surviving is a son, Russell K. Hiett and wife Vickie of Cross Junction, VA, a daughter, Helen A. Hiett of Mt. Jackson, VA, 3 grandsons: Randy K. Hiett, Terry B. Hiett and Ray McDonald, Jr., all of Winchester, VA and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell O. Hiett, a brother, Eddie Clayton and a sister, Effie Robbins.
Ann would like to thank all her neighbors of over 60 years, Bea Fincham and the Strawbridges, for their friendship. She also wants to thank her daughter-in-law, Vickie Hiett, for her loving and amazing caregiving after Russell’s passing.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV, with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, Winchester VA or the Gainesboro Vol. Fire & Rescue Co., Attn: Treasurer, 221 Gainesboro Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
