Ann B. Stine
Ann B. Stine, 78, of Winchester, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021 peacefully at home with her sons by her side. She was born January 29, 1943 in Winchester, VA the daughter of the late Paul Evelyn Bromley Sr. and Hazel “Peggy” (Lowery) Bromley.
Ann was a graduate of Handley High School and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church where at one time she was the Office Manager for Sacred Heart Academy. She was also employed with FEMA for over 20 years where she would eventually retire as a Human Services Specialist.
Ann married William “Bill” E. Stine Jr. on June 8, 1963 in Winchester and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2014.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother Paul E. “Punchy” Bromley Jr. on August 11, 2021.
Ann is survived by her two sons Tommy Stine (Tina) and Casey Stine; grandchildren Elijah and Ella Stine; her brother Dennis James Bromley (Bobbie) and also survived by her many loving nieces, nephews and her dear family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Tuesday from 6-8pm at the Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester. Private interment will take place at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Ann may be sent to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the Judges Athletic Association, P.O. Box 2213, Winchester, VA 22604.
