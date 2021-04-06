Ann Bookman Docherty
Ann Bookman Docherty, 79 of Panama City Beach, FL passed away on March 29, 2021. She was born on November 23, 1941 in Richmond, VA to William and Miriam Bookman. She was a graduate of Clarke County High School Class of 1962.
Ann was retired from the York County Sheriffs Dept. to become owner of Just Kids Consignment and Doc’s Hotdogs. Her church home was First United Methodist Church of Panama City.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert Bookman.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, James P. Docherty, daughter Suleah Suarez (Ben), son Francis G. Robinson Jr. (Karen), daughter Natasha K. Wokosky (Irvin), daughter Pamela Docherty, eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
She was larger than life, never met a stranger and loved her family and friends dearly. She will be missed and she is so loved.
A celebration of life will be held this summer.
