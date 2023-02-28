Ann C. Dunlap Ann Curtis Dunlap, 73, of Winchester, Virginia, died on Friday, February 24, 2023, at her home in Winchester, Virginia.
Ann was born on January 12, 1950, in Winchester, Virginia, a daughter of the late Lohr “Hap” and Jean Dunlap. She was a 1968 graduate of John Handley High School and earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from Saint Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, North Carolina. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Winchester, Virginia. She worked for years helping students with special needs at John Handley High School and received Millbrook High School’s Volunteer of the Year Award in 2018 for helping students with special needs there. She also wrote newspaper articles for the Queen and Court of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Surviving is one daughter: Elizabeth (Michael) Packard; one grandson: Patrick Packard; one brother: Lohr E. Dunlap, Jr.; and one sister: Jeanie D. Owens.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia, 22601.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
