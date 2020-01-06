Ann Elizabeth Jones
Ann Elizabeth Jones, 89, of Winchester, VA, and Richmond, VA, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Orchard Woods Health Center at the Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester.
She was born on January 21, 1930 in Winchester, the daughter of the late George William and Alice V. Estep Jones. She graduated from John Handley High School in 1949, then received a Bachelors of Arts Degree from Radford University, and later received a Masters Degree in Foods and Nutrition from Virginia Polytechnical Institute (now VA Tech).
Ann was a Dietary Consultant for 30 years for the Virginia State Health Department until her retirement in 1993. She worked with the US Department of Agriculture to conceive its Food Stamp Program in Virginia. She was an instructor of Foods and Nutrition at Juniata College in Huntingdon PA and taught graduate courses at University of Richmond and the University of Virginia. Ann was a member of the American Dietetic Association and served as President of both the Virginia Dietetic Association and the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. She was an active member of Reveille United Methodist Church in Richmond, a member of the Crump Nursing Home Auxiliary, a member of both the American Sewing Guild and Richmond Quilting Guild, and was honored as a 50-year member Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority in 1999.
She is survived by her brother, Douglas Bruce Jones, and his wife, Inez, of Virginia Beach, their son Douglas Scott Jones, and his wife, Laura, and their two sons, Bryce and Ian all of Virginia Beach. Ann is also survived by many cousins.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial in Mt. Hebron Cemetery will be private.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
