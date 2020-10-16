Ann Elizabeth Prather, 68, of Missouri City, TX passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Ann was born May 19, 1952, in Winchester, VA, daughter of Lewis Warren and Evelyn Prather.
Ann graduated from James Wood High School, 1970, and Stuart Circle School of Nursing, Richmond, VA to become a registered nurse, working as a nurse at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital until her death.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Deborah McCann.
Surviving are sisters Sherry (Ken) Burks, Stephens City, VA; Barbie (Gary) Carlisle, Winchester, VA; Donna (Rodney) Affleck, Stephenson, VA; significant other Rob Penson, Missouri City, TX, numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
