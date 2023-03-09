Ann Frederick Hoffman
Ann Frederick Hoffman, 88, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after a prolonged illness.
Ann was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an expert knitter who enjoyed traveling with her husband, Dale, who preceded her in death. Ann served on the board of The Godfrey Miller House, was a member of the Eastern Star and was active in her church throughout her life. She was funnier than she ever knew, and she loved laughing with her family during holidays together and summer pool parties in her backyard.
She is survived by son Tony and his wife Teresa of Winchester, Virginia; son Nathan and his husband Keith Ball of Charlotte, North Carolina; her treasured grandchildren, Whitney Bickelhaupt and husband Drew of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Taylor Motichka and husband Mo of Winchester, Virginia, Hunter Hoffman of Charlotte, North Carolina, Allie Robertson and husband Jamerson of Irvington, California, Christian Hoffman and fiancée Sophia Luettke of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-grandchildren Grayson and Hannah Bickelhaupt and Cooper, Marley and Beckham Motichka; sister Susan Wagner and husband Ronnie of Wilmington, North Carolina, and sister Nancy Guise of Bedford, Pennsylvania.
Ann’s family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date. Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel is handling arrangements.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.