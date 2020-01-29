Ann H. Gum 93 of Fayetteville, NC and formerly of Strasburg, VA passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Cape Fear Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.
A graveside service for Mrs. Gum will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Mount Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, VA with Rev. David Howard officiating.
Mrs. Gum was born in Abingdon, VA on March 16, 1926 a daughter of the late John W. and Mary B. Speck Hogshead. She was a member of the Strasburg Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Gum was a graduate of Davis & Elkins College and was a retired educator having worked in Shenandoah and Frederick County before retiring in 1986. She was preceded in death by her husband Filcer Curtis Gum; a sister Sue Bell Hogshead; a grandson Michael Fisher; granddaughter Amanda D. Chaplin.
Survivors include her children, Roger P. Gum of Fayetteville, NC; David W. Gum of Kitty Hawk, NC and Linda M. Davis of Yellow Springs, WV; grandchildren Curtis Gum and Gary Davis; great grandchildren, Ryan Gum, Brionna Chaplin and Brandon Chaplin along with one great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home from 7-9 p.m. Thursday evening.
Memorials may be made to Strasburg Presbyterian Church, 325 S. Holliday St., Strasburg, VA 22657 or the Strasburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 347, Strasburg, VA 22657.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Ann Gum.
